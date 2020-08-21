Every DC fan is waiting with bated breath for the mega event namely DC FanDome. Due to the ongoing pandemic, this event is going to be online and is scheduled to take place on Saturday (August 22). Right from first looks, teasers to even some big announcements, many revelations from the DC universe will be out on this day. It was just yesterday when we got a glimpse into the new Batman logo look, and now we have a fresh mew mini-promo of the hottie Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman. The teaser is shared by DCU source and is all about Wonder Woman 1984. Batman Logo Look: Matt Reeves Gives DC Fans a Treat Ahead Of DC FanDome Event (View Pics).

In the video, we get to see Wonder Woman as her sexy self saving the world. Fans also get a peek-a-boo of her as the Amazon princess. This clip is surely setting the tone right ahead of the major event and we bet after watching this, fans are on cloud nine. We so wished that promo would have been a bit longer. Justice League's The Snyder Cut: Zack Snyder Shares a Glimpse of The Teaser Featuring 'Superman' Henry Cavill (Watch Video).

Check Out The Promo Below:

Wonder Woman (2017) had churned $822 million at the worldwide box office, which is huge. Owing to the same WW 1984 has a lot of expectations in terms of creating a buzz and winning the audience's mind. However, due to the pandemic, Wonder Woman 1984’s OG release date was postponed first to August 14th and now it's October 2nd. Stay tuned!

