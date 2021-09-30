Actors Olivia Colman, Rowan Atkinson and Sally Hawkins have joined the cast of Wonka, a big-screen musical reimagining of Roald Dahl's classic children's book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. As per Variety, actor Timothee Chalamet is set to play the lead role in the upcoming project. The star will essay the world's most famous chocolatier in the musical based on the early life of the fictional character Willy Wonka. Wonka: Timothee Chalamet Roped In To Play Young Willy Wonka in Warner Bros' Origin Movie.

Atkinson is best known for his work in the 'Johnny English', 'Black Adder' and 'Mr. Bean' franchises. Colman is an Oscar winner for 'The Favourite' and a nominee for 'The Father'. She just captured an Emmy for playing the role of Queen Elizabeth II on 'The Crown'. And Hawkins earned Academy Award nominations for 'Blue Jasmine' and 'The Shape of Water'. Other cast members include Tom Davis, Simon Farnaby, Rich Fulcher, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Paterson Joseph, Keegan-Michael Key, Calah Lane, Matt Lucas, Colin O'Brien, Natasha Rothwell, Rakhee Thakrar and Ellie White. Keegan-Michael Key Joins Timothee Chalamet in Willy Wonka Musical.

Though the plot details have been kept under wraps, the Warner Bros. prequel film will explore the upbringing of the man who later created the famous house of confectionary treats. Dahl's popular book 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' follows a poor boy named Charlie Bucket, who wins a golden ticket to tour the world-famous and heavily guarded chocolate factory run by one Willy Wonka. Since the upcoming movie takes place before the chocolate factory opened, Charlie and the company won't be making an appearance in Wonka.

Paul King, widely known for 'Paddington' and its sequel, is directing Wonka.David Heyman, a driving force behind the 'Harry Potter' franchise and the beloved 'Paddington' movies, will produce the film, based on a script by Simon Rich. Gene Wilder portrayed the candy man in the 1971 movie adaptation titled 'Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory', and Johnny Depp later embodied the role in the 2005 reboot 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,' directed by Tim Burton. Burton's retelling briefly explored Willy Wonka's backstory, including his candy-hating, dentist father, as well as meeting the Oompa Loompa's that keep his factory running. 'Wonka' is scheduled to release on March 17, 2023.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)