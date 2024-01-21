Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon recently filmed a TikTok video of herself making a "Chococinno", which involved mixing snow, cold brew coffee, chocolate and salted caramel syrups. Following online criticism of her design, Reese explained in another video: "There are so many people on here saying snow is dirty, so we went and took snow from the backyard, and we microwaved it, and it's clear. Is this bad? Am I not supposed to eat snow?," reports Female First UK. In a follow-up video, Reese laughed off criticism of her frosty snack. Reese Witherspoon Opens Up About Overcoming Hollywood’s Demands and Prioritising Self-Care (Watch Video).

The 47-year-old star, who lives in Nashville, Tennessee, said: "OK, so we're in a category of 'You only live once,' and it snows maybe once a year here. I don't know! Also, I want to say something. It was delicious. It was so good.” As per Female First UK, Reese subsequently suggested that the controversy was a generational issue, with the actress admitting that she "didn't grow up drinking filtered water".

Watch Reese's Clarification Video Here

Reese Witherspoon reacts to the criticism she received for eating snow: “you only live once and it snows maybe once a year here. Also, I want to say something... it was delicious!” pic.twitter.com/IxlVrVCtFW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 20, 2024

The Hollywood star said on TikTok: "OK, talking about the snow not being filtered. I didn't grow up drinking filtered water. "We drank out of the tap water. We put our mouths on the tap, and then sometimes, like in the summer when it was hot, we drank out of the hose, like, we put our mouth on the hose, growing up." Reese, one of the best-paid actresses in the movie business, jokingly added: "Maybe that's why I'm like this. So what you're saying to me is, I must filter the snow before eating it? I just can't. Filtered snow. I don't know how to do that.”

