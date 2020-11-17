After what we can only call trials and tribulations, the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League is all set to drop on HBO Max in 2021. The project, popularly known as the Snyder Cut, will be shown as a 4-part mini-series, which will later on be compiled as 2 two-hour movies. A teaser for the same was also released in August, but was later taken down from Youtube over concerns of music infringement. Zack Snyder's Justice League Trailer Pulled Down From YouTube by HBO Max Over Music Rights.

However, worry not, for the director will be taking fans in on a trailer breakdown on November 17. The announcement was made on Vero's Twitter and also shared by many Justice League fan pages. Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer: Zack Snyder Reveals Promo of His Version and His Darkseid at DC FanDome and Hallelujah, It Looks Good! (Watch Video).

Check Out the Announcement Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zack Snyder’s Justice League (@zacksnydersjusticeleague)

And this announcement let to '#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague' making it to the top trends on Twitter overnight.

Check Out the Tweets Below:

Today Is Indeed The Day:

Much Awaited:

Those Bittersweet Visuals:

Trailer Breakdown It Is:

Tonight at 10 pm ist, Zack Snyder's Justice League trailer will be released.#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague — Baby Yoda! (@jimm_y__) November 17, 2020

Of Course We All Want To:

Rt if you can't wait to see Zack Snyder's Justice League.#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/SUnCqQ8Tr9 — Baby Yoda! (@jimm_y__) November 17, 2020

Lets Goooooo Baby:

#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague lets goooooo baby!! — Shailendra Pratap Singh Rajawat (@1394sp) November 17, 2020

Excited Is An Understatement:

High Expectations From Ben Affleck:

Who Isn't?

Zack Snyder had helmed the DCEU for Warner Bros, which included films like Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. However, half-way through the last movie, a tragic personal loss led to Zack making an exit from the project and Avengers director Joss Whedon stepped in to complete the film. However, Zack Snyder fans were disappointed when Whedon changed the former's version of the movie. This led to a huge campaign demanding a 'Snyder Cut', which was finally announced in February 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2020 09:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).