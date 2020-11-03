Zack Snyder's Justice League trailer has been pulled down from YouTube by HBO Max. The cause of worry is the music used in the trailer. When the footage was unveiled in September, it played over Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" giving it an emotional vibe. The usage of the particular song was interpreted in multiple ways by theorists. Now, as per The Hollywood Reporter's Aaron Couch, the trailer has been pulled down for the same music over some unspecified rights. Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer: Zack Snyder Reveals Promo of His Version and His Darkseid at DC FanDome and Hallelujah, It Looks Good! (Watch Video).

Although, the report also adds that the trailer of the superhero miniseries will be back up and running soon, once the matter is resolved. "HBO Max has removed August's trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League over music rights issues, but it will likely go back up on YouTube once the issue is resolved," Aaron tweeted.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

HBO Max has removed August's trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League over music rights issues, but it will likely go back up on YouTube once the issue is resolved — Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) November 2, 2020

Justice League was directed by Zack Snyder but he had to step down from the duties after a family tragedy. The Avengers director Joss Whedon replaced him but he also replaced a lot of Snyder's vision. Multiple arcs were cut out from the film, storylines were altered, tone of the film was changed - making the theatrical version nothing like what Snyder set out to make. A fan-led campaign led the makers to release Snyder Cut of Justice League. It will release as a miniseries on HBO Max in 2021. Jared Leto Returns as Joker for Zack Snyder's Justice League, Joins Ben Affleck and Others for Reshooting?

The movie stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. A few actors took part in a minor addition shoots recently for the upcoming project.

