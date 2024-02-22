Actress Zendaya has praised her boyfriend and Hollywood star Tom Holland for his "natural gift," adding that she thinks he's got "beautiful charisma." The 27-year-old actress, who will be seen in Dune: Part Two, was asked who in the cast had the most 'rizz', Gen-Z slang for charm or attractiveness. Zendaya and Tom Holland Dispel Break-Up Rumours; Couple Pictured Holding Hands While Leaving Dune: Part Two Afterparty (Watch Video).

Zendaya told Buzzfeed, "Rizz is short for charisma, right? Everybody's got their own. Someone who has beautiful charisma, not in the Dune cast, but someone I know personally, is Mr. Tom Holland.

"I'm shy and quiet, so it takes a little more to pull me out of my shell. But he's great at talking to people and getting to know people." "You see him on talk shows and stuff like that. He's just naturally very good at that. However, I've definitely had to pull it out of me a little bit. He's got that natural gift," she said, femalefirst.co.uk reported. Though they went public with their relationship in 2021, Zendaya and Holland have mostly kept their romance private.

