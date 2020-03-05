ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Anushka Sharma, Taapsee Pannu and Others Congratulate the Women in Blue as They Qualify for the Finals for the First Time

Anushka Sharma, Taapsee Pannu Congratulate the Women in Blue (Photo Credits: Twitter)

India’s women’s cricket team have made it to ICC Women’s T20 World Cup! Yes, the Women in Blue have advanced to their maiden final of the T20 World Cup, and this has left everyone Indian with sheer excitement. From celebs in the entertainment industry to cricketers to commoners to other personalities, everyone have been pouring congratulatory messages for the team. The Indian women’s team made it to the finals after their semi-final match against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Australia was washed out due to persistent rains. India Qualifies for Final of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup for the First Time As Semis Against England is Washed Out.

The official page of T20 World Cup shared on Twitter, “MATCH ABANDONED For the first time in their history, India have qualified for the Women’s #T20WorldCup final”. Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, wife of Virat Kohli, the captain of Indian Cricket Team tweeted, “Rain played spoilsport when we all wanted to witness a great match and see our girls in blue qualify to the finals ! But nonetheless , we will take this with both hands as well Grinning face with smiling eyes cannot wait for the 8th of March”. Even Taapsee Pannu has congratulated the team with a heartfelt post.

Anushka Sharma

Rain played spoilsport when we all wanted to witness a great match and see our girls in blue qualify to the finals ! But nonetheless , we will take this with both hands as well 😁 cannot wait for the 8th of March 🇮🇳🏏👧 — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) March 5, 2020

Taapsee Pannu

What!!!!!! Yay!!!!! Would’ve loved to see our girls fight it out n emerge victorious but now looking forward to a crackling final soon. #T20WorldCup2020 https://t.co/2Wm1IlXd7j — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 5, 2020

The second semi-final match will be taking place between South Africa Women and Australia Women. The winner of this match will face team India on March 8 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.