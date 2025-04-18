Mumbai, April 17: Actor Indraneil Sengupta has opened up about the toll personal relationship issues can take on mental health amid ongoing cheating allegations made by his ex-wife, Barkha Bisht. In a candid conversation, the actor addressed how emotional turmoil can deeply affect one’s well-being as well as professional life. When asked about how relationships influence his life, especially in the midst of a demanding profession, Indraneil acknowledged that personal challenges can have a direct impact on one’s mental well-being.

The actor told IANS, "Relationships are essential. We're social beings — whether it's with parents, partners, children, or friends — these connections nourish us. And yes, when there are issues in personal relationships, they do affect your mental state, which can impact your professional life. But with time and emotional stability, you learn to manage and compartmentalize things. I think I've been able to do that to some extent."

Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht, who got married in 2008, parted ways after 13 years of marriage. They were divorced in 2022. Barkha Bisht alleged that Indraneil was unfaithful during their marriage. Despite the betrayal, she stayed for two years in an attempt to repair their relationship. However, it was Indraneil who ultimately chose to walk away. In a conversation with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Barkha revealed that even now, she remains uncertain about what truly went wrong in their marriage.

The actress was quoted saying, "Indraneil chose to move out of the marriage for reasons best known to him. If it were in my hands, I would still be married. We had a good marriage. For four years, I have constantly felt that I wish I was lesser in everything—maybe things could have been okay. Infidelity, cheating, is a choice. The second choice is what you do after that."

On the other hand, Indraneil, during his recent appearance on The Real Story with Sanghmitra Hitaishi’s YouTube channel, reflected on the separation, describing it as a turning point that led to positive changes in his life. He also shared that he doesn’t view their divorce as a failure, emphasizing the fact that they shared over a decade of togetherness.

