Mumbai October 10: Actress Barkha Bisht recently got emotional on social media as she shared a video montage of precious memories with her daughter, Meira, on her 14th birthday. The post was accompanied by a heartfelt caption that captured the beauty of the mother-daughter bond. “My darling, my everything, the one who makes me laugh, cry, and get angry, and yet be so loving and rebellious all at the same time, I love you, my Meira. You are my world. Happiest birthday, my baby girl,” Barkha wrote in a beautiful post.

The video montage included a series of clips and photographs that reflected the warmth and love between the mother and daughter. From playful moments to quiet hugs, the montage offered fans a glimpse into the strong relationship Barkha shares with Meera, who continues to be the centre of her world. For those unfamiliar, Meira is the daughter of Barkha Bisht and actor Indraneil Sengupta.

Barkha Bisht Wishes Her 14-Year-Old Daughter Meira on Her Birthday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barkha Bisht (@barkhasengupta)

The couple first met on the sets of a television show, “Pyar Ke Do Naam Ek Radha Ek Shyam”, where their on-screen chemistry soon culminated into real-life romance. The two tied the knot in 2008 and welcomed Meira in 2011. But after nearly 15 years of marriage, the couple parted ways. Barkha confirmed their separation in 2021.

Since then, Barkha has been raising Meira as a single mother. In her earlier interviews, the actress had spoken about how Indraniel, though affectionate, was not actively involved in parenting. Barkha admitted that all the responsibilities of bringing up Meira are on her shoulders, but she has found strength and joy in her daughter's presence.

Talking about Barkha Bisht on a professional front, the actress is currently seen in "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2" as one of the lead characters. She is essaying the role of Noyonika, a strong and independent single woman who falls in love with the lead character, Mihir, essayed by Amar Upadhyay, further creating havoc in the blissful marital life of Mihir and Tulsi, essayed by Smriti Rani. Barkha has been receiving great reviews for her portrayal as Noyonika in the show. Barkha Bisht was not a part of "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 1". She is a new addition this season.

