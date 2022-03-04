Bringing together the beauty and culture of North East tribes, a two-day International Tribal Film Festival is all set to start in Arunachal Pradesh. It will be held in a village called Dirang to showcase films and documentaries dealing with the tribal art and culture at Picturetime's MDMT theatres. Sharing thoughts on bringing these movies to Arunachal Pradesh, Sushil Chaudhary, Founder and CEO, Picturetime Digiplex says that the idea is to bring a fulfilling cinematic experience to regions and interiors of the country where such an experience is still a far fetched dream. Russian Delegations Banned From Cannes Film Festival Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis.

"We achieve yet another milestone by bringing our theatres to the beautiful and remote valley of Dirang, Arunachal Pradesh. And with this, our journey of taking films to the doorstep of the India's interiors continues." The films which will be part of this festival includes Assamese film 'Semkhor' (in Dimasa language), 'Crossing Bridges', which won the National Film Award for best film film in Shertukpen language in 2013 (Shertukpen, which is an indigenous dialect native to the state Arunachal Pradesh). Hong Kong Film Festival 2022 Postponed Due to COVID-19 Concerns.

Other important movies that will be part of this festival are ''A Dog and his Man', National Award-winning Khasi film Onataah, acclaimed 2021 bilingual Manipuri film or 'Sijou', a Bodo language film that shed light on the inhumane brutality of the feudal land tenure system prevalent across the Indo-Bhutan border until 1958 and others.

"In a country such as ours, where the love for cinema is unmatchable, everyone deserves to have a multiplex like cinema watching experience. The International Tribal Film Festival will also be a fantastic platform for upcoming talented filmmakers from the region to interact with their international counterparts." adds Sushil. Another important aspect of the festival will be panel discussions on the importance of tribal Films and the Pros and Cons of shooting in Northeast.

One of the highlights of the festival would be an interactive session with the National Award-winning sound designer from the region, Debajit Gayan. Organised by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and supported by Directorate of Film Festivals ,Information & Broadcasting Ministry, Govt of India, ITFF, a two-day festival, will start on March 5.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2022 03:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).