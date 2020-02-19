Into The Wild with Bear Grylls Motion Poster: Thalaiva On Discovery! Superstar Rajinikanth Is All Set to Make His TV Debut (Watch Video)

Into The Wild With Bear Grylls Motion Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Superstar Rajinikath, who is fondly called as Thalaiva, is all set to make his TV debut with the show, Into The Wild with Bear Grylls. Yes, this adventure show hosted by Bear Grylls, will mark the south superstar’s debut on the small screen, and we bet, Thalaiva fans are extremely excited about it. It is after serving almost for more than four decades in the world cinema, Rajinikanth will finally be making his television debut. Bear Grylls has shared the motion poster of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls in which he mentioned, “I have worked with many stars around the world but this one for me was special.” Man vs Wild With Rajinikanth! Bear Grylls and Thalaiva Shoot For a Special Episode and We Can't Wait!

Bear Grylls has also shared his experience of working with Rajinikanth. He tweeted, “@rajinikanth has always been a star with swagger! But in the wild everything is different... It was so fun to spend time with the legend and get to know and see him in a totally new way... #ThalaivaOnDiscovery @DiscoveryIN.” Rajinikanth is a phenomenal global icon. He has captivated audiences with his work, both on screen and off screen. Talking about this upcoming adventurous show, the managing director of Discovery’s South Asia unit, Megha Tata, told ANI, “The combination of Rajinikanth in a never seen before avatar and Bear Grylls’ edge of the seat challenges, will make the show a must-watch for every Indian.” Man vs Wild With Prime Minister Narendra Modi And Bear Grylls Becomes World’s Most Trending Televised Event With 3.6 Billion Impressions, Beats ‘Super Bowl 53' Show.

Watch Below The Motion Poster Of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls:

Preparing for @Rajinikanth’s blockbuster TV debut with an Into The Wild with Bear Grylls motion poster! I have worked with many stars around the world but this one for me was special. Love India. #ThalaivaOnDiscovery pic.twitter.com/kFnkiw71S6 — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) February 19, 2020

In January it was reported that Rajinikanth and Bear Grylls shot for this special episode at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve And National Park in Karnataka. Into The Wild with Bear Grylls is a new format series (inspired by Man vs Wild) of Discovery Channel, and Rajinikanth is the first celebrity guest to be featured in the opening episode.