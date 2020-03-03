Jacqueline Fernandez Asks Asim Riaz To 'Smile More' As They Post Pictures From Their Song Mere Angne Mein

Asim Riaz, Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

After the conclusion of Bigg Boss 13, and landing on the second spot, Asim Riaz's only way is up. And it is not just who feel this way, Jacqueline Fernandez shares the sentiments as well. Asim and Jacqueline are shooting for a Holi special song. From the sets, they have posted a few pictures and videos. Commenting on one of the pictures shared by Asim, Jacquline wrote, "Only up from here." Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez's Cute Banter in the BTS Video Will Leave You Excited For Their Song.

Jacqueline also shared pictures from the shoot on her Instagram page. In one of the posts, her captioned asked Asim to smile more. "pls smile more it suits you!! (sic)" It seems like the two actors had a gala time shooting for the song together.

Sneaky Peak @asimriaz77.official #mereangnemein @tseries.official A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Mar 3, 2020 at 12:55am PST

From the hints dropped so far, it seems like the song will be a remake of the hit song "Mere Angne Mein". We are looking forward to it. The song will release online on March 7, 2020.

Asim has shot for one more music video, with his Bigg Boss 13 lady-love Himanshi Khurrana, which should be dropping any time soon.