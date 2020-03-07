Jenna Fischer Birthday: 5 Best The Office Moments That Made Us Fall For Pam Beesly

Pam In The Office (Photo Credits: NBC)

The gorgeous, the beautiful Jenna Fischer turns 46 today. Although it seems like the actress stopped ageing after 30, because God, look at her current photos. Jenna is best known for playing the role of Pam Beesly on the hit comedy series The Office. And if you have fallen in love with Pam, which most of The Office fans have, then you have to credit Jenna for bringing the character to life with such conviction. Her character was the one with the most emotional depth. She had a very unique way of delivering punchlines. She was most certainly the cutest. John Krasinski Birthday Special: From A Quiet Place to 13 Hours, These Roles Will Make You Forget He Played Jim Halpert in The Office.

So, to celebrate Jenna's birthday, we are going to list down some of the most popular moments of the actress from The Office. These might not be the funniest moments on a rather funny show, but these instances made us fall in love with Pam Beesly.

This Emotional Scene At Pam's Art Exhibit

When Pam Went Public With Her Relationship with Jam

This Tense Scene Between Pam and Jim

When Pam Walked In On A Naked Michael

When She Stood Up For Michael During The Annual Dundies

So, these were our favourite moments from The Office, featuring Pam Beesly. We can't thank Jenna enough for giving us this loveable, memorable character. Can we please have a Pam Beesly spin-off about Pam? Pretty, please? Very happy birthday to Jenna Fischer.