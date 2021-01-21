Being lean never goes out of style! Bollywood heartthrob John Abraham will uphold the adage in his forthcoming action drama Satyamaev Jayate 2. While the first installment of the movie saw Johny boy pack some serious punch with his incredible muscular avatar, the second outing of the film will witness the hunk in his new 'lean is mean' avatar. The 48-year-old star, we hear, will be seen in a double role, fighting some anti-national rouge elements in the film.

Over the years John has worked progressively on his body and he has only evolved as an unmatched action hero. Very calculatingly, he has been packing on more muscle mass to surprise his audience on a regular basis. Satyamev Jayate 2 will be different in that John will be seen in a leaner avatar with a more defined physique for which he has shed close to 15 kgs. The Milap Zaveri directorial venture (the first part) had gathered Rs 100 crore plus at the ticket windows, and now we are eager to see John getting all set for another money-making venture. John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi Starrer Mumbai Saga to Have an OTT Release?

Given the success of the first film, fans will be eager to see a leaner John mouthing some heavy-duty explosive dialogues (Given Zaveri's penchant for 'dhamakedar dialoguebaazi). John, who was last seen in the ensemble comedy-drama Pagalpanti, will also be gearing up for Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Attack. These two ventures also boast an array of Bollywood actors and promise to dish out thrills with high octane action being the unmissable elements. Valimai: John Abraham To Play A Cameo In Thala Ajith’s Film?

Reports also suggest that John's much-talked about venture Pathan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone is also getting into the much-needed swing with the entire team has started doing a recee in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, where they visited some popular places. Reports also added that the team Pathan plans to kick off its Middle East schedule in mid-February 2021.

