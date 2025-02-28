Justin Bieber has been grabbing headlines for the past few weeks for one reason or another. The pop sensation's latest social media post seems to poke fun at recent rumors about his drug use. JB shared a new video of himself smoking on his Instagram handle amid growing concern among fans regarding his health and mental well-being. His bizarre behaviour in the video has raised eyebrows, adding fire to the increasing speculations regarding his mental health. ‘Justin Bieber Looks So Fragile and Kind of Unrecognisable!’: ‘Baby’ Singer’s Latest Appearance in NYC Sparks Health Concerns Amid Hailey Bieber Marriage Trouble Rumours.

Justin Bieber Shares Close-Up Video of Himself Smoking on Instagram

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Thursday (February 27), Justin Bieber shared a carefree video of himself smoking. In the clip, the "Baby" hitmaker could be seen smoking what appeared to be a joint or a cigar. However, the concerning part was his bizarre behavior as he smiled directly into the lens while smoking. The singer took a puff, blew out the smoke, and continued grinning while staring eerily into the camera. Bieber took a second puff and remained silent. At one point, he closed both his eyes and placed his hands under his chin as if he was striking a pose. He was also seen jamming to Don Toliver's song, "Attitude".

Justin Bieber Shocks Fans With New Smoking Video

Justin Bieber's IG Story

Justin could be seen wearing a black hoodie and black beanie in the video. We feel that the video could be a response from the Grammy-winner after he was recently criticised by fans for his strange behaviour at his wife Hailey Bieber's Rhode Skin pop-up event in LA. The video also comes just days after Justin shared a video of himself about being "high". In the video, the "Yummy" singer could be seen along with a friend as he rapped to a rhyme. In the video, he appeared shirtless holding a bag of chips while rapping, "I like a fly guy. I fly high like a magpie, I go high like I'm that guy." Justin Bieber Shuts Down Divorce Rumours With Hailey Bieber on Valentine’s Day, Shares Loved-Up Photos With His Wifey on Insta.

JB’s Insta Post

Is the "Peaches" singer doing fine? Recently, JB's spokesperson denied speculations surrounding his drug usage, calling them "exhausting and pitiful." He also stated that the past year has been very transformative for the singer, as he ended several close friendships and business relationships "that no longer served him."

