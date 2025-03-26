Mumbai, March 26: The trailer of the upcoming streaming series ‘Kill Dill’ starring Anushka Sen was unveiled on Wednesday. The trailer showcases Anushka in an intense avatar as she embarks on a gripping journey to solve the mystery of her missing sister. It also gives a glimpse of her captivating performance.

Sharing the trailer, Anushka wrote, “family, secrets aur pyaar ke iss game mein, kitne dil honge kill? Watch #KillDill releasing 28 March on #AmazonMXPlayer for FREE”. Kim Ye-Ji and Anushka Sen's Shooting Video Goes Viral: 'Badass' Korean Olympic Shooter Teams Up With Indian TV Actress for a Global Project 'Crush'.

‘Kill Dill’ Trailer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anushka Sen (@anushkasen0408)

For the actress, this project comes after her recent streaming hit Dil Dosti Dilemma, where she impressed audiences with her nuanced performance, she is now set to return with another promising role in a mystery thriller web series titled ‘Kill Dill’ playing the role of Kisha. Anushka recently dropped the trailer on her social media, leaving fans excited to see her in this all-new, promising avatar.

Anushka has been in the industry for more than a decade. She began her career as a child actor in 2009 with the television show ‘Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli’. In the same year, her first music video ‘Humko hai Aasha’ was released. In 2012, she became popular for playing the character of Meher in ‘Baalveer’. Anushka Sen Raises Fashion Stakes in New York City, Looks Effortlessly Stylish in a Brown Sleeveless Top Paired With Matching Baggy Joggers (View Photos).

In 2015, she appeared in the Bollywood film ‘Crazy Cukkad Family’. She has acted in TV serials ‘Internet Wala Love’ and ‘Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev’. She also appeared in the period drama film Lihaaf: The Quilt, and acted in a short film ‘Sammaditthi’. She has also appeared in several music videos.

Meanwhile, apart from ‘Kill Dill’, Anushka has several exciting projects ahead. She is making her mark in the South Korean entertainment industry with multiple ventures lined up. She is set to star in the international film Asia and its spin-off series Crush, alongside South Korean Olympic shooter Kim Ye-ji.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2025 07:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).