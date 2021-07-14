They say everything happens for a reason....but. Talking on the same lines, actress Kim Sharma and tennis champion Leander Paes are currently all over the news. Reason: a restaurant in Goa named Pousada By The Beach shared pics of the duo enjoying a meal and also having a cosy time together. A viral picture sees the two posing amid a beach. What's cooking guys?

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pousada By The Beach (@pousadabythebeachgoa)

There's More:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pousada By The Beach (@pousadabythebeachgoa)

