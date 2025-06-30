ARMYs are currently over the moon as all members of K-pop supergroup BTS have completed their mandatory military service. Suga, who concluded his enlistment on June 21, 2025, was the last member of the group to finish his civic duties. Amid the excitement surrounding BTS's reunion, another big announcement has thrilled desi ARMYs and K-pop stans alike. According to a recent report, HYBE, the entertainment company behind BTS, is planning to launch a new branch in India between September and October this year. The move is part of chairman Bang Si-Hyuk’s broader vision to expand the company’s global reach, with India being a key hub for K-entertainment. BTS’ Suga Donates KRW 5 Billion To Set Up Autism Treatment Centre Under His Name, Makes History With Single Largest Donation Ever.

BTS’ HYBE Is Coming to India

On June 30, Star News Korea reported that HYBE, the company managing BTS, is planning to establish a subsidiary in India in the second half of 2025. It was revealed that the company is currently conducting market research to set up operations in India. The decision aligns with Chairman Bang Si Hyuk's "Multi home" and "Multi-genre" strategy, which aims to combine local culture with the company's plans to expand the reach of K-Pop globally.

HYBE Plans To Launch Office in India

#HYBE is preparing to establish a subsidiary in India around September–October 2025. As part of its "Multi‑home, Multi‑genre" strategy, Chairman Bang Si‑hyuk aims to apply the agency's K‑pop model to India’s 1.4 billion–strong and culturally diverse market. Following the… pic.twitter.com/AlARRWdvsC — KpopHerald (@Kpop_Herald) June 30, 2025

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, HYBE stated, "Chairman Bang has a strong that K-Pop should not just remain a genre of music, but a methodology of itself that generates super intellectual properties based on the wants and needs of the public." India, a country with over 1.4 billion people, has been on the company's radar for quite some time due to its massive population and interest in K-culture. While the following for K-pop is already huge in the country, the label aims to take a step ahead by grooming and launching homegrown talents. 2025 BTS FESTA: BTS Announces Grand 12th Anniversary Celebrations; From Theme To Schedule – Everything You Need To Know!.

The Indian subsidiary of HYBE will function similarly to the company's other international branches in the US, Japan, and Latin America.

