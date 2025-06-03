2025 BTS FESTA: BTS Announces Grand 12th Anniversary Celebrations; From Theme To Schedule – Everything You Need To Know!

ARMYs, it's that time of the year! BTS has finally announced the date, time, and venue for the much-anticipated 2025 BTS FESTA. The celebrations are extra special this time, as we will be witnessing an OT7 reunion with all the members returning from their mandatory military service. This year, the K-pop supergroup will mark its 12th anniversary. The FESTA celebration, commemorating the launch of BTS, is scheduled to take place from June 13 to 14. The announcement was first made on May 31 with a video featuring Jin and J-Hope, the eldest members of Bangtan Boys, who have already completed their military service. ‘Kings Are Coming Back!’: ARMY REACTS As BigHit Teases ‘BTS 7 Moments’ Trailer Ahead of OT7 Comeback (Watch Video).

2025 BTS FESTA Announcement

The month-long celebrations of BTS FESTA were announced on May 31, along with a beautifully crafted video titled 2025 FESTA BTS NEWS. The video, released on BTS’s official YouTube channel, featured Jin as the host and J-Hope as the news correspondent. The duo engaged in a fun and lively conversation, during which Jin (playing himself) gave fans a glimpse of what to expect from this year’s festivities. He also teased the theme of the upcoming celebration.

The Countdown for BTS FESTA Begins: Jin and J-Hope Tease Fans With Spoiler-Free Updates

2025 BTS FESTA Theme

During the mock news program on BTS NEWS, Jin and J-Hope introduced fans to this year's FESTA plans, revealing the concept and theme in the form of a skit, which was just too funny to actually concentrate on the details. This year's celebrations are called Twelve O'Clock, referencing their song "Zero O'Clock." Jin shared that the idea behind this is a new future they will be sharing with ARMY. Jin said, "We have a song (Zero O'Clock) and this year's theme will be based on that."

In Case You Want To Hear ‘Zero O’Clock’, Here’s a Colour Coded Version:

Talking about the content fans can expect during the celebrations, Jin joked that he had filmed a lot of material with bandmate J-Hope and had a great time doing it. As Jin started to say more, J-Hope interrupted, teasing that they had already shared enough spoilers and should save some surprises for the big days ahead.

2025 BTS FESTA Timeline

A post shared on the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of BTS revealed the 2025 BTS FESTA timeline. The logo featured a celestial clock design, blending day on the left and night on the right, to celebrate their historic 12-year journey. At the top of the circular layout was the BTS logo. The design presented a timeline of daily activities from June 1 to 13.

June 1: Bangtan News, 2025 FESTA Timeline

June 2: HoSeok Jin Photo (Concept Switch Version)

June 5: Hoseok Jin Photo (Classic Version), Hoseok Jin Photo Behind

June 7: Anchor Battle, 613 Teaser

June 8: 613 (For ARMY), 613 (With ARMY)

June 12: 613 Behind Hoseok Jin, 12 O'Clock

June 13: 20130613 Congratulation

A Look at 2025 BTS FESTA Timeline

2025 FESTA Date, Venue and Time

The 2025 BTS FESTA will be held on June 13 and June 14 at KINTEX 2 Exhibition Centre in Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do. Doors will open at 9 AM KST. At the game zone, fans can participate in fun activities like printing custom photo cards, snapping pictures, and listening to special audio messages from BTS members. ‘This Is So Wholesome’: Fans React As Tom Cruise Video Calls BTS Jin’s Family During ‘Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ Promotions on ‘Run Jin’ – WATCH.

BTS FESTA 2025 Full Event Details