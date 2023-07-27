If you are absolutely in love with the K-pop genre, especially a part of BTS Army, then we have some interesting updates for you. Currently, the group is on a hiatus to follow their solo careers. Jin and J-Hope are enlisted in the military, and others will be joining the services. The week gone by saw several updates from BTS’ V’s Paris trip or Jungkook’s latest track, Seven, with actress Han So-Hee. If you have missed out on any, we bring you the top BTS news from this week. BTS Jungkook Dominates Spotify Charts with Debut Solo Single 'Seven' at Number One!.

BTS V Shares Pics From Paris Trip

Kim Taehyung, or V, shared a series of throwback pictures from his recent trip to Paris. The BTS singer was accompanied by his team during his visit to the Celine fashion show. The singer has now shared some glimpses from his visit to Disneyland with his fans.

Check the Pics Here:

Jungkook Becomes First Korean Soloist on Spotify With Seven

BTS’ Jungkook’s recently released track Seven featuring Latto continues to break records. He has now become the K-pop artist to debut at no.1 on US Spotify Global Chart as the track crossed 15.99 million filtered streams on the first day itself. The song has also reached number one on the iTunes Top Song chart for each country or region. BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung Shares Breathtaking Pics From His Disneyland Trip on Insta!.

Jungkook’s GMA Concert Cancelled

Jungkook was to begin his solo promotions with the GMA’s Summer Concert Series. While his latest Seven is already receiving a lot of love, Army members were lining up for the concert to get a view of the singer live. However, due to bad weather in Central Park, the concert had to be cancelled. However, the singer did ensure to give a treat to his fans during the soundcheck.

Jungkook and Jimin Rumoured to Work Together

If rumour mills are correct, then fans may see BTS members Jungkook and Jimin coming together. Just a day after Jungkook left for New York, Jimin followed. With both the band members in the same city, Army speculated the two would hang out, support and even work together.

This is the dose of all that is happening with your favourite boy band in the K-pop genre. Stay tuned for weekly updates.

