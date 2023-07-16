BTS member V (Kim Taehyung) recently visited Disneyland in Paris. He shared some photos and videos of his trip on Instagram, where he can be seen enjoying rides, meeting cartoon characters, and taking pictures with his pals. The korean star was on trip with his team. Right from slaying in sequined fishnet vest to wearing Disney headgear, the K-Pop star definitely had a blast at the theme park. BTS’ Jungkook, V, RM and Suga Attend Harry Styles’ Concert in Korea, Fans Trend #Taekook on Twitter As They Share Videos and Photos – Watch.

BTS' V Visits Disneyland With Friends:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

