Crash Course In Romance is an ongoing drama streaming on Netflix. The series is a slow-burn romantic comedy that is still warming up to the cliches of Korean drama. Jung Kyung Ho and Jeon do Yeon's chemistry is still building and we are yet to feel the spark. While that happens, we really want to discuss with you this insane theory about Choi Chi Yeol's (Kyung ho) manager Ji Dong-hee (Shin Jae Ha) that we came up with. Is he the brother of the student who jumped to her death from Chi Yeol's past? Crash Course In Romance: 5 Underlying Themes of Jung Kyung Ho and Jeon Do-yeon Kdrama That Are Too Cliched.

In episode 6, we get to know about the girl whose memories often torment Chi Yeol. That has led him to develop eating and sleep disorders. The episode explained the circumstances behind her decision and also talks about her brother who was accused of killing his mother. But not much is known about him now.

There are a couple of reasons why we think Shin Jae Ha's Dong Hee could be the one. First, for someone who is that efficient and reliant, being just a manager in the series seems a bit odd. There has to be a larger purpose for this character.

Second, Dong Hee is very close to Chi Yeol and knows a lot of secrets about him. He even knows the man's disorders. It will be a lot easy for a man to exact his misguided revenge on the person who blindly believes him. Crash Course In Romance: 5 Reasons Why Jung Kyong Ho and Jeon Do-yeon's Netflix Series Failed to Make Sparks Fly!.

Third, as vain as it may sound, he is way too cute and good-looking to be just a manager in the show. Let's give him more! What do you think? Is he the one who will be the biggest conflict in this story?

