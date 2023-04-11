We bet many did not see this coming, including us. We recently watched Kill Boksoon starring Jeon Do-yeon and became a fan of the actress' sleek action movements. She did it so effortlessly that it seems she was born to play the character of an assassin. The movie also tries to humanise her existence by showing her as a mother. One other scene that left us gasping was Gil Boksoon's (Jeon Do-yeon) fight with Kim Yeong-ji (Lee Yeon). The new trainee recruit of the assassin network is pitted against her to prove it's time be in with the new and out with the old. Boksoon obviously proves old will forever be gold. Crash Course in Romance Actress Jeon Do Yeon’s Viral Photos from Her 20s Showcase Her Gorgeous Visuals (View Pics).

However, it also got us thinking didn't Lee Yeon play Do-yeon's younger self in Crash Course In Romance? We did some digging and turns out we were right all along. What's even more interesting is that both the series and the movie released in the same year. This connection is truly interesting. Crash Course In Romance: 5 Ways Jung Kyung-ho and Jeon Deo-yeon Series Spoils The Identity of Serial Killer (SPOILER ALERT).

Here's Lee Yeon as Nam Haeng-seon sacrificing her career for her niece Nam Hae-yi in Crash Course in Romance

In Kill Boksoon, they are throwing daggers at each other... Literally!

We wonder what would the young Nam Heang-seon talk to the adult Hyeang Seon had they not met as assassins. Would they be happy for each other? What do you think? BTW, you can watch both on Netflix.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2023 07:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).