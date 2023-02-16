Taxi Driver is all set to return with its second season. It will premiere on Netflix on February 17. Lee Je Hoon's vigilante series has left many impressed in its first installment. Before we tell you why we are really looking forward to the series, let's give you a quick recap of what the series is all about. Kim Do-gi (Lee Je Hoon) works for Rainbow Taxi Company which punishes those criminals who the law fails to punish. So his team takes it upon themselves to extend 'justice' to them. Taxi Driver: Korean Drama Starring Lee Je-hoon, Esom and Others Confirmed for Season 2.

With that covered, let us tell you why Taxi Driver season 2 is making us really excited about it.

#Lee Je Hoon

Lee Je Hoon never disappoints with his portrayals. Be it the romantic man with Tomorrow, With You or a flawed guardian in Move To Heaven, or a tough detective in Signal, he just blows our minds every time. Here in Taxi Driver too, you can't help but cheer him every time he takes down or punishes someone for wrongdoing that the justice system doesn't. It would be really amazing to watch him back on screen.

#The story ahead

The first season managed to give satisfying endings to all the characters, so we are really intrigued by what's coming in the second season.

#The next story

The trailer released definitely shows that the Rainbow Taxi Company is back in service but somebody is tailing them. Then there's Je Hoon fighting several inmates in the jail wearing a convict's uniform. Clearly, somebody is making things really difficult this season. While he and his team continue to take revenge on behalf of others, the work is definitely going to put the entire team in a sticky spot.

#The new recruit and Kang Ha-Na

We feel there will be more involvement of the new young recruit to the team played by Shin Jae Ha. We anyway feel the actor's character in Crash Course In Romance has a mystery behind him and now in Taxi Driver 2, he might add a new dimension. Towards the end of the season, prosecutor Kang Ha-Na (Esom) joins the Rainbow Taxi Company to bring the lawful side of things. We wonder how that will turn out for the team. Taxi Driver's Season 2 Filming Paused Due to Staff Members Testing Positive for COVID.

#The message

As we mentioned above, Taxi Driver shows extrajudicial activities but towards the end of the last season, the makers do assert that following the path of law can also yield the justice that the team is seeking. It may be flawed but when justly followed it delivers. Prosecutor Kang Ha Na is a prime example of that and so, we wonder how that definition will alter or upgrade in this season. The best part about the series it might make you momentarily happy that the criminals are getting punished but it never glorifies the means by which it is done.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2023 05:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).