Crash Course in Romance streams on Netflix and new episodes are added every weekend. The series, starring Jung Kyung-ho and Jeon Do-yeon, has picked up the pace and a lot of things are happening now. While episodes 11 and 12 last weekend made us happy with the romantic moments of Choi Chi Yeol (Kyung-ho) and Nam Haeng Seon (Do-yeon), it did leave us quite disappointed. In fact, they made the identity of the serial killer so obvious that it really hurts. Crash Course In Romance: Is Shin Jae Ha Missing Brother Of The Dead Girl That Torments Jung Kyung-ho?.

Now we told you we have a hunch that Shin Jae-ha's Ji Dong Hee isn't as innocent and reliable as he seems. We even shared our doubts with you. But the way the reveal happened has left us quite sad. Here are five ways the writers messed up a crucial plot twist.

#A dead giveaway

The identity is a dead giveaway in the last scene of episode 12. We are pretty sure many have already guessed who he is. And we aren't the only ones who knows who he is!

•kdm• ⚠️🔥 Crash Course in Romance My latest hypothesis: Mr. Ji is the murderer & he is the brother of that student who committed suicidebefore 🧐🧐 pic.twitter.com/KgrCWYzgP9 — K-Drama Menfess (@kdrama_menfess) February 19, 2023

#Drastic character change

Generally, when a very trusted aide turns out to be the main culprit, one eases the viewers into that secret gradually. But the writers here suddenly turned Ji Dong Hee grey and didn't even give it enough room to evolve. The hurt he feels for being neglected by Chi-yeol as he is dating Heang Seon needed some more meat. Or else the big reveal won't affect the viewers.

#Murders as feelers

The murders were shown more like feelers. Since they are intertwined with Chi-yeol, they needed to have been presented with great detail. The series begins with one but then it turns the incidents into a side plot. In fact, the murder mystery part is so neglectfully woven into the narrative that fans don't even understand the purpose of it in a series like Crash Course In Romance.

why is there a murderer plot in crash course in romance i really thought it was going to be a cute little drama — diana ♡ Vv전원우vV (@exoyeolie) January 19, 2023

#Unconvincing accused

The accused, who the cops think is the killer, couldn't sway our suspicions that the real culprit is someone else. The storyline is yet to delve deeper into what's happening in this person's head and it clearly isn't murder. Crash Course In Romance: Lee Chae Min and Lee Min Jae's Hate-to-Love Friendship Is The Plot Twist That Left Us Surprised And Hopeful (Watch Video).

#Obvious motive for murder

So our hunch is Ji Dong-hee is the killer and we think we know why he is doing all this. Dong-hee could be the missing brother of Chi-yeol's student who committed suicide many years back. He is now obsessed with Chi-yeol and anyone who tries to threaten him in any way, he kills them.

