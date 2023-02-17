Crash Course In Romance started dull and that surprisingly worked in its favour. It doesn't believe in a hasty romance between Choi Chi Yeol (Jung Kyung Ho) and Nam Haeng-seon (Jeon Do-Yeon) because this series isn't dealing with a teenage romance but an adult one. The two people who have lived life for a while, find warmth in each other's company. But in the last episode, while Chi Yeol and Haeng-seon's complicated equation left us curious and expectant, Lee Chae Min and Lee Min Jae's surprising bonding is the plot twist we just didn't see coming. Crash Course In Romance: Is Shin Jae Ha Missing Brother Of The Dead Girl That Torments Jung Kyung-ho?.

In an ideal situation in a Kdrama world, the two men in a love triangle don't really share great vibes. In fact, Chae-min's Lee Seon-jae and Lee Min-jae's Seo Geon-hu began on the cliched note of both of them vying for Nam Hae-yi's (Roh Yoon-seo) attention. But in the last episodes, they were seen helping each other out and even behaving like pals. Now that was a shocker! Crash Course In Romance: 5 Underlying Themes of Jung Kyung Ho and Jeon Do-yeon Kdrama That Are Too Cliched.

Why it gives us hope? We loved the fact that the makers decided to shed the cliched love triangle trope to make the men friends. We hope this continues and doesn't get compromised to show the budding romance between Seung Jae and Hae-yi. The Lees need to stick together as Homies, what say!

