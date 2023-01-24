Crash Course In Romance, starring Jung Kyung Ho and Jeon Do-yeon in lead roles, was meant to fill the void we feel. Korean dramas have moved away from belting out mushy-gooey love stories that race our hearts every second. It already has telecasted and streamed four episodes and we are yet to feel our hearts flutter. It could be because of the way the series is executed. It has so many underlying themes that the budding romance between the leads. Crash Course In Romance: 5 Reasons Why Jung Kyong Ho and Jeon Do-yeon's Netflix Series Failed to Make Sparks Fly!.

The writers of Crash Course In Romance are probably keeping a few avenues open to explore apart from the leads' story. But that's distracting us from the main premise - opposites attract. What's disappointing is that all these subplots are too cliched for anybody's liking.

A free-spirited woman, a narcissistic rich man

Jung Kyung Ho's Choi Chi-yeol, the star teacher of a coaching academy, is full of himself because he is supremely successful, although he is a great teacher. Haven't we watched that in nearly every kdrama whatever may be the genre? Jeon Do-Yeon's strong and free-spirited Nam Haeng seon is one of those kdrama heroines whose wild spirit attracts the stiff male lead even when she isn't his 'type'.

Corruption at coaching centres

I swear Crash Course in Romance is my new happy pill kdrama. IT'S GIVING ME ALL THE FEELS pic.twitter.com/nfP5oHnJDd — kdrama tweets (@iconickdramas) January 22, 2023

India has several coaching centres in perhaps every city with Kota being the king of it all. We have watched a number of shows with corruption in such centres. So watching it again here makes it quite boring. So far, the narrative hasn't tried to deviate from the usual execution of this subplot.

Second lead syndrome

Second leads are not going anywhere. Korean drama makers and viewers are obsessed with this subplot. While there could be a similar spin on the love story of the leads in the later episodes, Nam Hae-yi (Roh Yeon-seo), Lee Seon-jae (Lee Chae Min) and Seo Geon Hu (Lee Min-jae) triangle has already started to appear. Won't that deflect people's attention from the main lead because the audience gets more invested in such stories? Sweet Home, Song of the Bandits, Bloodhounds & More - K-Dramas Set to Flood Netflix This Year.

An autistic man

We are still not sure when the character building of Nam Jae Woo (Oh Eui Shik) will formally begin. Right now, he is a person with special needs who lives with his sister. Just to add some more tragic drama to Nam Haeng seon's life.

There's always a reason

Kdramas often look for a reason behind the male protagonist's behaviour. If he is rude, or offensive, it often shows a backstory that justifies his behaviour. It's never a choice! (Example: Master's Sun). Here, Choi Chi-yeol too has a messy past which has led him to develop trauma. It's affecting his eating and sleeping habits. That's where the meet-cute happens. Can't it just be a fact that he landed in that shop, liked the food went there repeatedly and romance ensued? Guess that's too close to reality!

