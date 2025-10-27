Indian ARMYs are over the moon as multiple online reports suggest that global K-pop sensation BTS is planning a mega 20-city world tour in 2026 with Mumbai possibly on the list. The update has sent waves of excitement across not just ARMYs but also Desi K-pop fans, who are already dreaming about the group’s first-ever performance in India. However, before everyone gets too excited, let us tell you that these are just reports for now. BTS’s agency HYBE has neither confirmed nor denied the news officially. 2025 MAMA Awards Nominations: BTS’ J-Hope, BLACKPINK’s Rosé, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, TWICE and More Vie for Artiste of the Year – See Full List Inside!.

BTS’ Alleged Leaked 2026 World Tour Hints at Mumbai Stop

Speculations about a BTS concert in India surfaced after an alleged leaked tour schedule from Live Nation went viral online. The rumoured 20-city world tour reportedly includes major cities such as Seoul, Tokyo, Osaka, Bangkok, Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, and Mumbai. However, no official confirmation regarding this has been made by BigHit Music or its parent company, HYBE. The leaked list, allegedly from Live Nation, featuring the supposed lineup for BTS’s 2026 world tour, garnered massive attention on social media.

BTS To Perform in Mumbai in 2026?

Mumbai is in list 😭😭 Indian BTS ARMYs how are you feeling?? pic.twitter.com/kjm140DFtX — Team INDIA 🇮🇳 (Indian BTS ARMY) (@teamindiaforbts) October 20, 2025

The update, even if unconfirmed, means a lot to Indian BTS fans. Despite the massive K-pop following in the country, the group has never visited India. What makes fans even more hopeful about the recent buzz is that BTS had previously confirmed Mumbai as one of the stops for their cancelled “Map of the Soul” world tour, which couldn’t happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, Indian ARMYs have passionately campaigned to bring their favourite group to the country.

HYBE Opens Its Mumbai Office

HYBE, the entertainment company behind BTS and TXT, left Desi ARMYs excited after officially entering India. On September 23, the company announced the launch of HYBE India with an office in Mumbai. This marks the company’s fifth overseas branch, following the United States, Japan, Latin America, and China. With this move, HYBE aims to tap into the Indian market and the growing love for K-Pop in the country. ‘King of K-Pop’ G-Dragon Honoured With Okgwan Order of Cultural Merit, BIGBANG Leader Becomes Youngest Recipient of South Korea’s Highest Cultural Award (Watch Video).

If reports are to be believed, all seven BTS members — Jin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V (Taehyung), and Jungkook — may finally meet their Indian fans, something both sides have wished for over the years. Their grand arrival in India could also open doors for more K-pop concerts and collaborations in the country.

