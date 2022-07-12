K-pop super band BTS' member J-Hope launched a solo venture and has entered the US Billboard's main singles chart with "More". The song debuted at No. 82 on the Hot 100 chart for this week, Billboard said on social media on Monday, reports Yonhap. J-Hope Looks Burning Hot in the Concept Photos for ‘Arson’ and Teaser Image for His Jack in the Box Album.

It came out on July 1 as a pre-released track from Jack in the Box, his solo debut album set to be out on Friday.

He previously reached 81 on the chart with "Chicken Noodle Soup", a collaborative single with American singer-actor Becky G in 2019.

"More" is an old-school hip-hop song combining strong drum beats and guitar sounds with lyrics about the rapper-dancer's hope to show more of his side to the world. The tune debuted at No. 70 on the British Official Singles Chart. BTS' J-Hope Takes a Trip Down Memory Lane As He Shares Throwback Pictures of Old Hand-Written Letter From Jimin, 2012 Eminem Concert Tickets & Much More!

