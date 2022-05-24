BTS' J-Hope recently cast his mind back to the old days and dropped a series of throwback pictures on his Instagram account. Hoseokie posted a photo of an old hand-written letter that was given by Jimin, an Eminem concert ticket from 2012 and old pictures with fellow group members RM, V, Jin, Jimin, Suga and Jungkook. Apart from the Bangtan Boys, the pictures also featured choreographer Son Sung-deuk and other crew members. Right after Hobi dropped the images, his fan account on Twitter also shared the same. BTS' Jin Drops Cute Selcas With J-Hope on Instagram And Here's How RM Teased Hyung About his Social Media Skills!

Have A Look, Right Here:

How Sweet!

a letter from jimin to hobi 😭 pic.twitter.com/VBQnYvPOSS — oldies bts ♡ (slow - new acc) (@oldiesbtss) May 24, 2022

J-Hope's Latest IG Story

J-hope Instagram Story : With RM and Suga pic.twitter.com/OrOkO8kSme — BIGHIT INFO ✪ (@BIGHIT_INFO) May 24, 2022

