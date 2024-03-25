Recent reports suggest sparks flying between TWICE's Jihyo and Olympic sensation Yun Sung Bin. Rumours of their secret romance have set tongues wagging, drawing comparisons to Jihyo's former flame, Kang Daniel. Could history be repeating itself in the love department for the TWICE girl group member? TWICE's Jihyo Dating Olympic Champion Yun Sung Bin for One Year - Reports.

What's intriguing is how their past musings on ideal partners have resurfaced amid the swirling romance rumours.

Jihyo and Yun Sung Bin’s Ideal Type

Jihyo, known for her preference for ‘sturdy’ men, once professed her admiration for actor Cho Jin Woong's robust physique on a radio show. "My ideal type is someone sturdy," she confessed, reminiscing about the actor's role in the drama Signal.

But what about Yun Sung Bin? Does Jihyo match his romantic blueprint? The Olympic champion's ideal type seems as elusive as ever. While he gushed over K-Drama leading ladies Park Bo Young and Ahn Eun Jin, his heart veered towards those with a captivating charm rather than a specific appearance. "It's not about the dramas, but the charm," he quipped on Strong Heart VS.

Jihyo and Yun Sung Bin’s Agencies On Their Dating Rumours

Yun Sung Bin's revelations continued on Carefree Travelers, where he confessed a soft spot for women's endearing clumsiness and found it utterly adorable. Yet, in the world of celebrity crushes, he remains discreet, except for a solitary mention on Knowing Bros last March.

Amid their dating rumours, JYP Entertainment and Yun Sung Bin's agency stepped in, neither confirming nor denying the blossoming romance. "It's a private matter," JYP expressed. Despite their silence, these statements have only fueled further speculation, with many claiming that their dating reports are true.

