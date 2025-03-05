SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo is set to begin his mandatory military service on April 3, 2025, as confirmed by PLEDIS Entertainment in an official statement. Following his enlistment, Wonwoo will not be participating in any group activities, including SEVENTEEN’s scheduled performances at Tecate Pa'l Norte 2025 and their Japan fan meeting in April. However, fans will still get to see him before his service, as he will be part of the “SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND” concert on March 20 and 21, along with various pre-recorded content that will be released in the coming months. BTS’ Jimin Pens Heartfelt Letter for ARMY, K-Pop Star Reflects on Military Life and Reveals His Late-Night Talks With Jungkook, Gets Showered With Love and Support (View Posts).

PLEDIS Entertainment has also clarified that there will be no official event on the day of his enlistment and urged fans to respect his privacy by refraining from visiting the enlistment site. Instead, supporters are encouraged to send their messages through Weverse. The agency assured that Wonwoo will receive full support during his service and expressed gratitude for fans’ unwavering love as they await his safe return. Minhyuk’s Back! MONSTA X Member Completes Mandatory Military Service.

PLEDIS Entertainment’s Official Statement on Wonwoo’s Enlistment

SEVENTEEN’s WONWOO will begin his mandatory military service on April 3. pic.twitter.com/0yJTt4qwFL — Kpop Charts (@kchartsmaster) March 5, 2025

Wonwoo is not only a member of SEVENTEEN but also part of its subunit JxW. He first joined PLEDIS Entertainment in 2011 as a trainee and went on to debut in 2015 as a member of the 13-member South Korean boy band.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2025 07:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).