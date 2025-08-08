Rumours surrounding BLACKPINK Lisa and billionaire businessman Frederic Arnault continue to heat up with their frequent public appearances. The K-Pop diva and Frederic have been romantically linked since 2023. Although neither has confirmed their relationship, their dating rumours continue to grab headlines. Amid the buzz, Lisa's recent social media posts have a whole different story to tell. New speculations about the "Rockstar" singer dating Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi are going wild on the internet. This is due to the similar photos that both celebrities have been sharing on their respective social media handles. BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Rumored BF Frederic Arnault Enjoy New Year’s Day 2025 in Bangkok After Her Amazing Thailand Countdown Performance (View Pics).

BACKPINK Lisa Dating Japanese Actor Kentaro Sakaguchi?

BLACKPINK's Lisa and Frederic Arnault have been melting the internet with their budding romance for some time now. Amid the duo's lovie-dovie, Lisa is now grabbing attention with a possible romantic angle with Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi. How did all this begin? Well, eagle-eyed netizens noticed that both Lisa and Sakaguchi have been posting similar photos on their social media handles, sparking the dating rumours.

On August 1, Lisa took to her Instagram stories and shared a scenic photo. The K-pop star added her song "Dream" as the background music to it. Days later, on August 6, Sakaguchi Ketara also shared a similar scenic picture on his IG story (more like a zoomed-in picture shared by Lisa). He even shared the post with Lisa's song "Dream" as the background music.

What's the ‘Dream’ Connection Between Lisa and Sakaguchi?

As soon as netizens noticed the activity, they shared their reactions to it online. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a user shared screenshots of the IG stories of Lisa and Sakaguchi and wrote, "Blushing and smiling so hard right now." Another wrote, "In Korea this can only mean one thing."

Fans Start Shipping Lisa and Nakaguchi Kentaro

What About Frederic Arnault?

‘Not the Lovestagram’

Lisa Marks BLACKPINK’s 9th Anniversary

Today (August 8) is a special day for BLACKPINK and BLINKs as it marks the 9th year since the K-Pop girl group's debut under YG Entertainment. After debuting in 2016, BLACKPINK has went on to become one of the biggest bands not just in Korea but globally. Let's be frank, if there's any group that can rival BTS's global popularity, it would be BLACKPINK. On the group's 9th anniversary, Lisa took to her Insta handle and dropped a cute picture with her girlies Rose, Jisoo and Jennie. She captioned her post, "Thank you Blinks for being a part of our world! Happy 9th anniversary. Love you." K-Pop Nominations at MTV Video Music Awards 2025: BLACKPINK’s Rose Dominates With 8 Nods for Viral Hit ‘APT’; BTS’ Jimin Ties With Lisa, Jennie and Jisoo – Full List Inside.

Lisa Celebrates 9th Anniversary of Blackpink

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is also grabbing headlines for their ongoing 'Deadline World Tour'.

