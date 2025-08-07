South Korean model and fashion entrepreneur Jung Ji Woo, who is also the elder sister of K-pop superstar BTS’ J-Hope, is grabbing headlines after taking a strong stand against inappropriate comments about her personal life on social media. The social media influencer and businesswoman recently called out a section of users for spreading baseless rumours about her pregnancy and a possible miscarriage. Addressing the disturbing comments, Ji Woo shared that things are “getting out of hand,” with people invading her privacy through nasty speculations. BTS Is Back! K-Pop Supergroup Reunites for First OT7 Live in 3 Years, Teases New Album Release in Spring 2026 and World Tour (Watch Videos).

J-Hope’s Sister Jung Ji Woo Pregnant?

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Jung Ji Woo shared a screenshot of one particularly offensive comment made under one of her recent posts."Arent ypu pregnant? Or you lost the baby? There is no bump and you are wearing tight clothes and doing exercise." (crying emoji).

The comment trigerred Ji Woo so much that he decided to put a full stop to all speculations surrounding her pregnancy. She wrote, "Was about to reply but the comment dissappeared. were trying for a baby but there nothing to share yet. Still, I'm shocked that someone I don't even know could ask such a personal and inappropriate question about our private life. Even my close friends wouldnt go there."

Jung Ji Woo Slams Pregnancy Rumours

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

She questioned how people even speculate about her miscarriage when she didn’t even announce her pregnancy. She said, "When did I ever say 'I'm pregnant'? I've said nothing, but some people out here making up stories like its confirmed facts. Now it's gone from 'she's pregnant' to 'she's had a miscarriage' to 'she's out drinking'? Seriously?" Jung Ji Woo concluded her note by saying, "I've been ignoring it 'cause its so far from the truth, but its getting out of hand. Show some respect, please." BTS V Creates History! K-Pop Star Becomes FIRST Korean Male Idol To Reach 69 Million Followers on Instagram – Check Top 10 List Inside.

Jung Ji Woo’s Latest Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 지우 (@mejiwoo103)

Jung Ji Woo got married in 2021 to an entrepreneur. Despite being quite active on social media, the fashion influencer likes to keep her personal life away from the internet. During a recent conversation with J-Hope, Ji Woo had revealed her plans of starting a family soon.

