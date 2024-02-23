South Korean producer Shinsadong Tiger was found dead on Friday. According to reports, Tiger was found dead earlier today by an acquaintance, reports allkpop.com. Namgoong Won Dies at 90; Veteran South Korean Actor Was Known For His Roles in A Different Kind of Man, Red Scarf, I Love Mama Among Others.

The reports state that an acquaintance visited the 41-year-old producer at his home after not being able to reach him and reported it to the police upon finding him passed away.

Shinsadong Tiger is a hitmaker in the industry as he has produced popular tracks such as T-ara's “Roly Poly”, Apink's “No No No” and “Remember”, EXID's “Up and Down” and “DDD”, and Momoland's “'Bboom Bboom”. He also launched the girl group TRI.BE recently made a comeback with 'Diamond. '

