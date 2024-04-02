Actor Song Kang, who is known for his work in series Love Alarm, Sweet Home, Navillera, Nevertheless and Forecasting Love and Weather'\, will be commencing with his mandatory military service from Tuesday. According to allkpop.com, on April 2, Kang will embark on his military service as an active-duty soldier. Without any official ceremony, he will enter the recruit training center privately. Song Kang Thanks Fans for Their Love in His Handwritten Farewell Letter Ahead of My Demon Actor's Military Enlistment on April 2!.

In anticipation of his enlistment, the actor shared a handwritten letter on his fan cafe, expressing gratitude to his fans and promising to return healthier and happier. He reassured fans that he would make the most of his time during his year and a half of service. My Demon: 5 Reasons Why Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung Korean Series is Losing Its Shine.

View Song Kang's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 송강 (@songkang_b)

Kang debuted in 2017 with the drama The Liar and His Lover. He rose to international fame by appearing in Netflix series like Love Alarm and Sweet Home. Most recently, he was seen in My Demon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2024 12:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).