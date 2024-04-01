Song Kang, known for his hit K-dramas, prepares to enlist for mandatory military service on April 2. Fans, saddened by his hiatus after the success of My Demon, received a heartfelt gesture. Before his departure, Song Kang penned a letter of gratitude to his fans, SONGPYEON. "Since my debut in 2017, your immense support shaped who I am today, Thank you for filling my 20s with cherished memories. Though I'll be away for a while, time will fly, and I'll return to meet you again,” he expressed. My Demon: 5 Reasons Why Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung Korean Series is Losing Its Shine.

Here's What Song Kang Said In His Hand Written Letter

Song Kang farewell letter prior to his enlistment tomorrow! (PLEASE DO NOT SHARE it anywhere, i don't put any watermark for a reason too!! thank you everyone!!) pic.twitter.com/2opkBvsRnN — ㅈ (@noraeriver) April 1, 2024

