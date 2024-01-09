There was a time when watching Korean dramas used to be our blissful escape from reality. We didn't even mind bizarre plot points or unrealistic romantic benchmarks. We were happy with the feeling it left us with - satisfaction. Such dramas are scarce now, so when My Demon happened we lapped it up. What worked here was the show ditched the fabled and very popular rich demon, poor girl narrative to make Kim Yoo Jung's Do Do-hee a self-sufficient rich woman. Song Kang Talks 'Sweet Home,' Being Dubbed as the Son of Netflix, His Skincare Routine.

That even made us forgive that the show did not explain how Song Kang, who plays Demon Jeong Gu-won, stays in Sunwol Foundation premises for decades without aging and nobody notices. But lately, it's getting a little difficult to digest these cinematic liberties which is robbing its shine. Let us tell you how.

#When the shine wears off

One of the most distinctive and distinguishing aspects of My Demon is the visuals. Kim Yoo Jung and Song Kang are easy on your eyes and are extremely good-looking. It helps that there are thousands of slow-mos to prove how beautiful these two are, together and solo. But once you have made peace with the fact, their acting abilities get the better of you. Kang's soft boy turn doesn't work at all while Yoo Jung just grunts and looks pretty. It's not possible to run 16 16-episode series just on good looks, good looks and good looks.

#Do Do-hee's loss of purpose

As we mentioned earlier, it is commendable that the heroine hear is not a damsel in distress fighting unknown supernatural creatures. She is a human, a rich independent woman. Later when Madam Ju (Kim Hae-sook) dies, she is also shown as a determined woman who is ready to do anything to save Ju's business empire. But she gave it up to save her love and that diluted her character significantly. Right now, she is just being cuddly with her husband. She needs more agency.

#the haywire plot

The scriptwriter seems to be in a haze. The tattoo-switching trope is quite interesting but then it returned to its original owner with as little explanation as the switch. Whys and whats are so insignificant to the makers here that it's quite frustrating.

#the healing power

So the Demon has healing powers, not for himself but for others. How did this power develop? How is he healing them? By feeding them his blood (Sorry, too many Vampire dramas happened). The demon emerges with Do-hee from the pit of fire and she remains unscathed. how? Tomorrow, The Universe's Star, Black - 5 Kdrama Grim Reapers We Love Heart And 'Soul'.

#no explanation

Noh Do-gyeong's (Kang Seung-ho) mental deterioration is perhaps the most convenient plotline ever. The storyline doesn't even explore how he reached the tipping point, what made Noh Seok-min, his father, behave with him like that, and what's the dynamics there.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2024 05:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).