The popular K-pop group Tomorrow X Together (TXT) member Yeonjun revealed on television that he got his pre-debut big break as a "free rider." The 24-year-old K-pop star was introduced as a member of TXT. A mix of his captivating visuals, incredible dancing and singing skills along with a fun personality turned him into a star in no time, reports koreaboo.com. Ahead of making his debut with the group, he bagged a spot on TV as an advertising model for the iconic ramen brand.

The background story was not known until Yeonjun shared it on a show. TXT had appeared on The K-Star Next Door, a popular entertainment programme hosted by Jonathan. During the episode, the host asked Yeonjun how he managed to become a model for Jin Ramen, and he replied that it was because his father was the PR manager of Ottogi, the parent company of the ramen brand. However, he did not bag the modelling bit because of his father. It was quite a fateful event, according to the star.

Yeonjun of TXT Shares Surprising Insider Story Behind His Big Break!

TXT’s Yeonjun Admits That His First Big Break Came From An Unexpected Insider Connectionhttps://t.co/Fzcx39EWYL — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) April 2, 2024

Yeonjun’s father had his son’s photograph set as his profile picture, presumably on his social media account. When his team members saw Yeonjun’s picture, they proposed to bring him on board. The host quipped, calling him a “free rider” for bagging this opportunity. Yeonjun agreed instantly.

