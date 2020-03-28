Lady Gaga Birthday: From Shallow to Stupid Love - 6 Songs That Should Be a Part Of Your Quarantine Playlist (Watch Videos)

Lady Gaga Birthday(Photo Credits: File Image)

Lady Gaga is one of those musicians who every time she comes up with a new track, leaves her fans completely stunned. The singer boasts of a massive fan base who love and appreciate her dedication to constantly reinvent herself throughout her career. Many also call Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, popularly known as Lady Gaga, the queen of experimentation given that she fears nothing and is always up for a challenge. Lady Gaga rose to fame with hits such as "Poker Face" and "Just Dance". Whether it is her avant-garde fashion or her powerful vocals, fans couldn't help fall in love with this brilliant performer. Lady Gaga and New Boyfriend Michael Polansky Make Their Relationship Official With A Steamy Cuddling Pic... Missing Miami, Bradley Cooper?

The singer celebrates her birthday on March 28 and as she turns 34, we look at some of her best tracks that could particularly cheer you up amid the coronavirus lockdown. Music is said to be one of the greatest healers and considering the current situation of countries being on lockdown due COVID-19 outbreak, music is one of those things that can help boost positivity amid such times. Here's looking at Lady Gaga's best tracks.

1. Shallow

Not only did Lady Gaga give a smashing performance in A Star Is Born along with Bradley Cooper but also as always mesmerised us with her beautiful voice. "Shallow" is one of the most popular songs from the album and also won her an Academy Award, Golden Globe and a Grammy.

2. The Edge Of Glory

This is one of Gaga's most loved songs on account of its specialities. Gaga drew inspiration from the 2010 passing of her grandfather and arranged an amazing track with an enormous chorus.

3. Speechless

This is among other Gaga hits that quite different from her other pop numbers. It is considered to be one of the best Broadway songs by Gaga. Hearing this you realise that Lady Gaga is a way more talented artist, especially beyond her other pop contemporaries.

4. Always Remember Us This Way

Yet another song from A Star Is Born crooned beautifully by Lady Gaga is "Always Remember Us This Way". The singer truly left everyone stunned with her gorgeous vocals in this one and it remains to be one of the most popular hits from the film's soundtrack.

5. Born This Way

The 1,000th song to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, “Born This Way” is considered to be a major gay anthem. The song was loved by everyone for making a powerful statement on acceptance and inclusion.

6. Stupid Love

One of her very recent tracks, "Stupid Love" had an amazing music video with Gaga dressed as a post-apocalyptic princess. The catchy track was loved by her fans for its amazing beats. Lady Gaga Posts Topless Pic, Tired After Shooting for Her Cosmetic Brand.

On the occasion of Lady Gaga's birthday, we hope you enjoy these amazing tracks by the singer. Her songs never cease to uplift our moods and in the coronavirus times, we certainly need more of that!