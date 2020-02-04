Lady Gaga and New Boyfriend Michael Polansky Make Their Relationship Official With A Steamy Cuddling Pic... Missing Miami, Bradley Cooper?

Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Looks like Bradley Cooper is a history for the Oscar-winning babe Lady Gaga now. As going by her latest life update on the photo and video sharing app, Instagram, Gaga has set the record straight and is 'no more single.' Yes, fellas, the Born This Way singer shared a cuddly photo with her rumoured boyfriend Michael Polansky and the internet is on fire. While Gaga and Cooper's fans might want them to reconcile, but that's not happening we feel. Gaga posted a lovey-dovey photo with Polansky making her relationship official with the lad. Lady Gaga Posts Topless Pic, Tired After Shooting for Her Cosmetic Brand.

"We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!" We had so much fun in Miami," the singer captioned her post. Going by the feels of the vacation photo from Miami, the two look really in love together. Elaborating on the look, Gaga is seen resting on Michael's lap and we can feel the heat here. Also, the photo seems to be clicked on a private boat. Must say, the new lovebirds in Hollywood, look wow together. Lady Gaga's Lookalike, Tierney Allen Fools Crowd at a Charity Event in Las Vegas

Check Out Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky's Photo Post Below:

FYI, Gaga and Michael had made their first public appearance at pre-Super Bowl party and this cosy picture happens to be their second glimpse. Also, if a few reports are to believed, the new couple were seen getting close with each other at New Year's eve. Lastly, the man in the singer's life happens to be the executive director of the Parker Foundation. Stay tuned!