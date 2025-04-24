On April 22, a group of terrorists killed several tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir, with the death toll rising to 27. The barbaric act sent shockwaves across the country and was widely condemned. Many celebrities took to social media—some expressing condolences for the victims and solidarity with the survivors, while others voiced their anguish more strongly, urging the Indian government to take the most stringent action against the perpetrators and against Pakistan, given the strong implications of its involvement. Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Narendra Modi Observes Moment of Silence for Jammu and Kashmir Terrorist Attack Victims.

Among them was Ridhi Dogra, who, in her social media post condemning the Pahalgam terror attack, called on “good Muslims” to step up and speak out against the “monsters.” She urged them to "break ties with people and places that remain silent or deep down have ties elsewhere." Highlighting how Kashmir was flourishing before the attack, Dogra also wrote about the danger of “being gracious to monsters in the name of humanity.” She concluded her post by calling on people to “stand up for India.”

Ridhi Dogra's Post on Pahalgam Attack

Ridhi Dogra - who has worked with Muslim superstars such as Salman Khan (Tiger 3) and Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan) - was last seen in The Sabarmati Report, a Bollywood film accused of pushing a one-sided narrative about the 2002 Godhra massacre and the riots that followed in Gujarat. Her upcoming film is Abir Gulaal, an Indo-British production made in Hindi, starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in the lead. Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pakistani Actors Fawad Khan, Hania Aamir and Mawra Hocane React to Horrifying Incident in Kashmir, Express Grief Over Innocent Lives Lost.

Following her remarks, many netizens questioned why she was working with a Pakistani actor if she was calling on “good Muslims” to prove their loyalty. Others pointed out her silence over attacks on minorities within India, allegedly perpetrated by right-wing groups.

Netizens React to Ridhi Dogra's Post

'Promoting Her Movie With a Pakistani Actor'

‘Fawad Khan Ke Saath’

'Promoting Paki Movie'

'Stop Spreading Hatred?'

'Hypocritical'

'Indian Muslims Are Not Responsible for the Terrorism'

'Abominable'

In response to the backlash over her role in Abir Gulaal, Dogra wrote, "I DID when my govt allowed it. And I stand by the laws and rules. But I also know peace, grace and harmony are important for a healthy civilisation. Yes, there’s duality in these words—but that is the very life we lead. On this earth."

Ridhi Dogra's Replies

Ridhi Dogra's Replies

Meanwhile, Abir Gulaal may not release in India on May 9 as originally planned - if at all - according to certain media reports. Fawad Khan has also issued a statement condemning the Pahalgam attack.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2025 10:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).