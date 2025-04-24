On April 22, a group of terrorists killed several tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir, with the death toll rising to 27. The barbaric act sent shockwaves across the country and was widely condemned. Many celebrities took to social media—some expressing condolences for the victims and solidarity with the survivors, while others voiced their anguish more strongly, urging the Indian government to take the most stringent action against the perpetrators and against Pakistan, given the strong implications of its involvement. Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Narendra Modi Observes Moment of Silence for Jammu and Kashmir Terrorist Attack Victims.

Among them was Ridhi Dogra, who, in her social media post condemning the Pahalgam terror attack, called on “good Muslims” to step up and speak out against the “monsters.” She urged them to "break ties with people and places that remain silent or deep down have ties elsewhere." Highlighting how Kashmir was flourishing before the attack, Dogra also wrote about the danger of “being gracious to monsters in the name of humanity.” She concluded her post by calling on people to “stand up for India.”

Ridhi Dogra - who has worked with Muslim superstars such as Salman Khan (Tiger 3) and Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan) - was last seen in The Sabarmati Report, a Bollywood film accused of pushing a one-sided narrative about the 2002 Godhra massacre and the riots that followed in Gujarat. Her upcoming film is Abir Gulaal, an Indo-British production made in Hindi, starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in the lead. Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pakistani Actors Fawad Khan, Hania Aamir and Mawra Hocane React to Horrifying Incident in Kashmir, Express Grief Over Innocent Lives Lost.

Following her remarks, many netizens questioned why she was working with a Pakistani actor if she was calling on “good Muslims” to prove their loyalty. Others pointed out her silence over attacks on minorities within India, allegedly perpetrated by right-wing groups.

She was promoting her movie with a Pakistani actor just weeks ago🤨 — प्रशांत तायल (@prashanttayal22) April 23, 2025

Aapki toh agli film hi Fawad khan Ke saath😶 — खटाना भाई (@CricwormAnna) April 23, 2025

You were promoting paki movie… imagine being from Jammu https://t.co/hi5TPJl5e2 — Spark (@Spark15685953) April 23, 2025

"Good Muslims" "Repeatedly, terror is coming from one place" Will y'all PLEASE, for heaven's sake, stop spreading hatred? This nation is already way too polarised. We need humanity, not hate. PLEASE. https://t.co/4WmVagJuwg — Megha (@megh__219) April 24, 2025

again, what is with "good muslims should stand up and call out the bad muslims" ? this is especially hypocritical when these same hindu mfs see news EVERDAY about a muslim family or muslim locality being put through hell for being muslim and do nothing about it? https://t.co/RhCzzg78qX — meher (@hebitouya) April 24, 2025

Indian Muslims are not responsible for the terrorism. Tum hoti kaun ho kisi ko good Muslim ya bad Muslim batane wali. You cheapster. https://t.co/5bV4zJs5Rg — Mann मन من ਮੰਨ (@kitabbaazi) April 23, 2025

Abominable. But what to expect of someone, who headlined one of the most hateful films ever. One place? Are you not living in India? Did you not see Muslims being lynched on the road, in the train? Attacked while praying? Are you blind or hiding your bias against a community? https://t.co/I7A2CJfuhy — Priyanka Sharma (@iPriyanka_S) April 23, 2025

In response to the backlash over her role in Abir Gulaal, Dogra wrote, "I DID when my govt allowed it. And I stand by the laws and rules. But I also know peace, grace and harmony are important for a healthy civilisation. Yes, there’s duality in these words—but that is the very life we lead. On this earth."

Meanwhile, Abir Gulaal may not release in India on May 9 as originally planned - if at all - according to certain media reports. Fawad Khan has also issued a statement condemning the Pahalgam attack.

