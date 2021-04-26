The rock band Euphoria have decided to postpone all scheduled music releases including an album till India's battle against Covid-19 pandemic is over. The band's frontman Palash Sen announced the news in a statement issued on Facebook and Instagram on Monday evening. Euphoria’s Palash Sen Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Taking the First Dose of Vaccine.

The statement reads: "Due to the ongoing crisis across the country, we have decided to postpone all our scheduled music releases including our album till we as a nation heal. We stand with the people of our country and as always, we are part of this fight against the disease and the collateral damage. We all know what to do and we urge you to be sensible, sensitive and strong. We will see you on the other side with our music and your smiles.. stay mehfuz, stay indoors, stay euphoric." In A Silent Way: Euphoria Frontman Palash Sen’s Son Kinshuk Is All Set To Make His Hollywood Debut.

Check Out Palash Sen's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palash Sen (@instadhoom)

On Sunday, Palash had posted on Facebook that he has tested negative for Covid-19. "Some Positive news, thanks to a negative report! Have spent over 14 days alone, but never felt lonely.. Thank you for being there with me .. for me ... God bless each one of you .. I am, because you are," he had written.

