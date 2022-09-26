Singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad is set to embark on the India leg of his 'The Way That Lovers Do' World Tour, after a hiatus of a year and half. The India leg of the tour will span two months and 15 cities, kicking off on October 29 in Mumbai and wrapping up on December 18 in Goa. The tour will see MTV Europe Music Awards winner performing a two-hour-long set every night, with a setlist that features hot new favourites such as 'Just A Word' and 'Favourite Peeps' and evergreen radio hits such as 'cold/mess', which featured on former US president Barack Obama's 'Favorite Music of 2019' list, and 'Kasoor'. Favorite Peeps Song: Prateek Kuhad’s Latest Single With Intense Music Shows Off a Difficult Chapter From Singer’s Life (Watch Video).

Commenting on the occasion, Prateek said in a statement: "I'm super excited to be touring my homeland after a considerable pause. This tour is of special significance to me and I'm looking forward to reconnecting with all my beautiful fans across the region." The multi-city trek will include Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Delhi, Surat, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Guwahati, Kolkata, Indore, Bengaluru.

Ahead of the India tour, he will also be travelling across the United Kingdom and rest of Europe in October 2022 as part of this global showcase. The tour follows Kuhad's latest 11-track studio album 'The Way That Lovers Do', which was released in May 2022 and speaks about love, friendship, and connectivity. BookMyShow will produce and present the India leg of 'The Way That Lovers Do' India Tour. The ticket will be available from Monday, September 26, 4 p.m. IST onwards, on the website of the ticketing platform.

