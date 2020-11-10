Fans pages have become a very vogue thing now. Supporters tend to make several social media accounts and fan pages to honour their favourite stars. In the same attempt, sometimes stars kids are also dragged into this and social media accounts are made in their name. Something very similar happened with Prithviraj Sukumaran when he found out that someone was impersonating his daughter Ally Prothviraj on social media. Prithviraj Sukumaran Gets Trolled By Fans for His Safe and Balanced Tweet Condemning JNU Violence.

The south star took to social media to post a screenshot of the fake account which mentioned that Ally's account was managed by him and his wife Supriya Menon Prithviraj. He clarified in his post that the page was not managed by him or his wife and neither did he feel the need for his 6-year-old daughter to have a social media presence. He added, "Once she’s older she can decide for herself about the same. So please don’t fall prey to this!" The account had no pictures but however, had around 934 followers.

Take a Look:

Prithviraj's wife and film producer Supriya Menon also shared the screenshot on her social media account and requested her followers to report the fake handle. Lucifer: When Prithviraj Sukumaran Threw in a Rajinikanth and Ajith Kumar Reference in Mohanlal’s Political Thriller.

On the professional front, Prithviraj Sukumaran will be next seen in Aadujeevitham. Helmed by Bless, the film is based on a novel of the same title. The actor had also resumed the shoot of his upcoming film Jana Gana Mana amid the pandemic but had to stop after he tested positive for COVID-19. He also has an untitled Ratheesh Ambat film, scheduled for a 2021 release.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2020 03:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).