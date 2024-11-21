After Oscar and Grammy-winning composer A. R. Rahman and his wife Saira Banu announced their divorce, their daughter Raheema shared a cryptic post about “hardship” and tagged it as “verses to live by.” AR Rahman-Saira Banu Divorce: Music Maestro’s Children AR Ameen and Raheema Rahman Break Silence on Their Parents’ Separation.

Raheema took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a glimpse of the picturesque locale from her window. She captioned: “Through every hardship, there is ease. -Your Lord is going to give you & you will be satisfied. Verses to live by.”

View Raheema Rahman's Post:

Raheema Rahman's Instagram

Rahman and Saira have three children Khatija, Raheema and Ameen. It was on November 19, when the couple made the shocking news about going their separate ways. The two had been married for 29 years.

Saira claimed emotional strain as the cause behind the divorce. Her lawyer Vandana Shah has released an official statement with regards to the couple's decision to separate.

The statement reads, “After many years of marriage, Mrs Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr AR Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time”.

“Mrs Saira emphasised that she has taken this decision out of pain and agony. Mrs Saira requests privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as she navigates this difficult chapter in her life”, it added.

A day later, the musician penned a lengthy note, where he said it was a 'shattering' decision. He also shared that the couple had hoped to reach the “grand thirty.”

Talking about how their relationship saw an 'unseen end', Rahman took to X, formerly called Twitter and wrote: “We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again.” After AR Rahman’s Separation From His Wife Saira Banu, Bassist Mohini Dey Also Announces Split From Her Husband Mark Hartsuch (View Post).

“To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter. #arrsairaabreakup”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2024 10:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).