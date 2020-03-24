Ranbir Kapoor to Play Lead in Bheeshma Hindi Remake?

Nithiin in Bheeshma, Ranbir Kapoor (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Telugu rom-com Bheeshma hit the big screens on February 21. Directed by Venky Kudumula, this film featured Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The film opened to mixed reviews from the critics as well as fans. In fact, Nithiin and Rashmika’s chemistry in this movie always left the audience impressed. And looks like this even Telugu film has won hearts of the one of the ace filmmakers of Bollywood. As per leading media reports, Bheeshma will be remade in Hindi and Ranbir Kapoor is considered to step into the shoes of Nithiin. Bheeshma Review: Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna's Romantic-Comedy Gets a Thumbs-Up From Twitterati.

As per a report in Tollywood.Net, director-producer Karan Johar is considering to remake Bheeshma in Hindi. This is not the first time that KJo would be remaking a Telugu film in Hindi. He had earlier announced that he is remaking Vijay Deverakonda’s film Dear Comrade in Hindi. However, post the announcement, there has been no further development regarding its cast or any other details. Talking about Bheeshma Hindi remake, the report states that KJo recently watched the film and thought this movie would be good for the Hindi audience as well and he is planning to buy the remake rights. However, there has been no official announcement about it yet. Nithiin to Star in Andhadhun Telugu Remake! View Pics from the Untitled Project’s Puja Cermony in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Nithiin has been roped in to play the lead in the Telugu version of Andhadhun. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Brahmastra. Reports are rife that the film has been postponed again due to coronavirus outbreak.