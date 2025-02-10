Popular social media personality Ranveer Allahbadia on Monday apologised for his controversial comment on a show, saying comedy is not his forte and described the whole episode as a "lapse in judgment". "My comment was not just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte. Just here to say sorry," Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, said in a video statement posted on his social media handles. Who Is Ranveer Allahbadia? All About YouTuber 'BeerBiceps' Who Is Under Fire for Asking 'Vulgar' Question on Sex Between Parents at Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Show.

Allahbadia has been mercilessly trolled for his distasteful comment on parents and sex on Samay Raina's "India's Got Latent" show. "Many of you asked if this how I wish to use my platform. Obviously, this is not how I wish to use my platform. I am not going to give any context, justification or reasoning behind whatever happened. I am just here for an apology. I, personally, had a lapse in judgement. It wasn't cool on my part." 'Would You Rather Watch Your Parents Have Sex…': Ranveer Allahbadia Aka YouTuber 'BeerBiceps' Faces Flak for 'Filthy' Question at India's Got Latent Show (Watch Video).

Ranveer Allahbadia Issues Apology

I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s got latent. I’m sorry. pic.twitter.com/BaLEx5J0kd — Ranveer Allahbadia (@BeerBicepsGuy) February 10, 2025

His podcast is watched by people of all ages and he doesn't want to be the kind of person that takes that responsibility lightly, the influencer said. "Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect. Need to use this platform better and that's been my learning from this whole experience. I promise to just get better. Have asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections from the video and all I can say in the end is sorry. I hope you can forgive me as a human being."