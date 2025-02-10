Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as "BeerBiceps", is facing flak for asking filthy questions on Samay Raina's India’s Got Latent show. A video going viral on social media shows the popular 31-year-old YouTuber asking a contestant, "Watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life. Or would you join in once and stop it forever?" It is reported that Ranveer Allahbadia even went on to ask the same contestant about the length of his p****. However, Ranveer Allahbadia's question did not go well with netizens. Reacting to the video, one user said, "Absolutely disgusting. Any perverse garbage for clickbait", while a second user said that he is scared that there is a massive audience for the same. A third user wrote, "Everything is a clickbait". Ranveer Allahbadia and Rumoured Girlfriend Nikki Sharma Breakup? Alleged Couple Unfollow Each Other on Instagram (See Photos).

Would You Rather Watch Your Parents Have Sex for the Rest of Your Life, Asks Ranveer Allahbadia

“Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life or would you join in once and stop it forever?" This question by Ranveer Allahbadia is not funny...I don't know why everyone is laughing. It is so cringe, crass....wtf is wrong with these people... pic.twitter.com/Frnc8tKOlA — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) February 9, 2025

Absolutely Disgusting, Says X User

Absolutely disgusting. Any perverse garbage for clickbait…. — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) February 9, 2025

'That There Is a Massive Audience for This, That Is the Scary Part'

Have never been a flag bearer of censorship, or a brake on FoE. But this is borderline crass, vile, uncouth. However, who are we anyway to enforce moral prejudice anyway? That there is a massive audience for this, that is the scary part. — Nishant Nihar (@nishant_nihar) February 9, 2025

Everything Is a Clickbait

It is not even about family friendly, it is just cringe - everything is a clickbait, everything becomes content, there is no tact, decency. Indians celebrate mediocrity, and any iota of being famous. Famous = nunber of clicks, views. — Tarushaa (@TarushaM) February 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)