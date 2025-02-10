Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as "BeerBiceps", is facing flak for asking filthy questions on Samay Raina's India’s Got Latent show. A video going viral on social media shows the popular 31-year-old YouTuber asking a contestant, "Watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life. Or would you join in once and stop it forever?" It is reported that Ranveer Allahbadia even went on to ask the same contestant about the length of his p****. However, Ranveer Allahbadia's question did not go well with netizens. Reacting to the video, one user said, "Absolutely disgusting. Any perverse garbage for clickbait", while a second user said that he is scared that there is a massive audience for the same. A third user wrote, "Everything is a clickbait". Ranveer Allahbadia and Rumoured Girlfriend Nikki Sharma Breakup? Alleged Couple Unfollow Each Other on Instagram (See Photos).

