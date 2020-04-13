Rapper Gucci Mane’s ‘I Pray My Haters Die of Coronavirus’ Tweet Faces Backlash

Rapper Gucci Mane (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Rapper Gucci Mane has received furious backlash in the virtual world after he posted on Twitter saying that he prays for his "haters die of coronavirus".The rapper has posted on Sunday saying: "I pray my haters die of coronavirus." All through Monday, netizens slammed him saying the post is inappropriate and insensitive, considering millions of people are struggling with the deadly virus, reports variety.com. Ellen DeGeneres Faces Backlash For Her ‘Self-Quarantine Is Like Being In Jail’ Remark.

"Man you need some online church services and a hug. This is the worst timed tweet ever. There are people actually mourning the loss of loved ones now, due to the virus. Bad movie big homie," wrote one user. One wrote: "Shame on you!", while another replied: "Too harsh." "Not the 'best' thing to tweet at this moment in time while the world is going through the virus itself which is killing hundreds of thousands worldwide," said one. Jameela Jamil Comes Out as Queer After Facing Backlash Over Judging HBO Max’s Voguing Show – Read Tweet

Gucci Mane's Insensitive Tweet on Coronavirus

I pray my haters die of corona virus 😷 — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) April 12, 2020

That's Deep! Very Deep

But the real hater is the one wishing death upon others. Think about it. — Wandie (@Yung_TheoLogyZA) April 12, 2020

Didn't Expect It

Why did I think he was gonna say something motivational 😂 — S✨ (@susie_bamf) April 12, 2020

A Perfect Reaction

"Delete this Gucci ...dannnm," posted one user, while another said: "On Easter morning? this can't be what's on your mind…. Our enemies are just reflections of the parts of us we hate the most." "I am agnostic and I still think this Tweet is incredibly immature particularly on a holy day," said one user.